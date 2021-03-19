TCOE Foundation launches first annual 5K Run/Walk fundraiser

Last week, the TCOE Foundation announced it would hold its first annual 5K Run/Walk fundraiser this spring. The event is open to Tulare County students of all abilities in grades TK-12, plus those in Community Based Instruction Programs. Last year, the Foundation Board envisioned an annual family fundraiser event to bring the community together to celebrate student talents and enjoy fun and healthy activities. A 5K Run/Walk was part of their vision. “While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from hosting a large public event at Mooney Grove Park, this year’s virtual 5K Run/Walk will serve to kick-off our new outreach efforts,” said Foundation President Janice Castle.

Students may run, walk, or roll the distance (if using a wheelchair) between April 19 and May 7 to complete the 5K (3.1 miles). The event may be completed at one time or in a series of smaller distances over several days. Although not mandatory, students are also encouraged to obtain pledges from friends and family members. If they are successful in collecting $25 or more, the Foundation will provide them with a free event t-shirt, delivered to their schools the week of April 19.

All funds raised by students participating in the event will benefit dozens of TCOE student events, including National History Day, Science Olympiad, and Young People’s Concerts, and programs such as SCICON, the Planetarium & Science Center, and the Theatre Company. “Our board is increasing its fundraising efforts so that it is able to support Tulare County schools looking to implement new ideas or participate in county programs and events,” said Mrs. Castle.

To get started, school administrators are invited to share with their students the registration/pledge form found at tcoe.org/Foundation5K. Administrators are also encouraged to designate a school representative to submit their contact information on the “Register Your School” link at tcoe.org/Foundation5K.

Pledges should be turned in to participating schools by March 24. For more information, visit tcoe.org/Foundation5K.