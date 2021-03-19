City of Visalia to open playgrounds, athletic fields, park bathrooms Saturday

City of Visalia playgrounds, park bathrooms and athletic fields are set to re-open to the public on Saturday, March 20.

“Since Tulare County is now within the lower Substantial Risk Level – Red Tier of the reopening Blueprint for a Safer Economy our Community Services Department is pleased to announce that playgrounds, park bathrooms and athletic fields will be re-opening within State and County guidelines this Saturday,” shares Jeremy Rogers, City of Visalia Community Services Director.

In compliance with State of California and Tulare County COVID-19 Guidelines for youth and adult sports, outdoor moderate-contact sports can be played in the red tier with an adjusted case equal to or less than 14 positive COVID-19 case per population of 100,000.

Playgrounds and park bathrooms will also re-open to users. Bathrooms will be sanitized twice a day.

“Reservations for athletic fields, including soccer, baseball and softball, will be available on a first-come first-serve basis,” adds Rogers. “We ask park playground visitors to continue to observe physical distancing and only gather with members of their household to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Athletic field users who wish to reserve space must meet the conditions set forth by the State of California Health and Human Services Agency. Additional COVID-19 guidelines, along with the rental application, are available online at www.liveandplayvisalia.com. For more information and to reserve fields, interested parties can email the Community Services Department’s Recreation Division at  [email protected]

The City of Visalia Community Services Department will continue to review guidance as provided from the State and County and will continue to evaluate and reopen other amenities as appropriate.

