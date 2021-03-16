Secondary Students to Return to In-Person Learning on March 25

A press release from Tamara Ravalín, Ed.D., Superintendent

On March 16, 2021, the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy updated its county tier assignments, and Tulare County moved from the purple tier to the red tier. With this change, all Visalia Unified School District middle and high school sites will welcome students back for in-person learning in a hybrid model beginning March 25, 2021.

As with our elementary students, middle school and high school students will attend classes in the morning or the afternoon. Students whose parents selected full-time distance learning will remain on distance learning. In preparation for a smooth return of secondary students to campuses, the following have been completed:

• Revisions to the COVID Safety Plan (CSP); these were posted on March 3, 2021

• Revisions to the 2020-2021 Return to School Planning Guide

• Inspections of safety preparations conducted at all secondary sites

Families of secondary students who will return for in-person learning should familiarize themselves with the 2020-2021 Return to School Planning Guide and school waiver, which provide detailed information on VUSD’s health and safety protocols before their students return on March 25, 2021. Both documents can be found on the homepage of the VUSD website at vusd.org.

Safety protocols and directional signage is currently in place on all secondary campuses. Administration at each school has communicated the safety plans with their staff, and all staff have received District COVID training. Students on campus will be required to follow safety measures including social distancing, mask wearing, and hand hygiene. Students will be required to social distance while in the classroom and follow directional signage when transitioning on campus. It is essential that all students, staff, and families follow these protocols to keep everyone safe.

Pick Up and Drop Off

Each school site will have unique pick up and drop off protocols based on the layout of their buildings; your student’s school will provide details such as assigned drop off and pick up times and locations. Please carefully review the directions you receive from your school principal and contact your specific school if you have questions.

Meal Distribution

Beginning on March 25, 2021, all in-person 7-12 grade students will receive their meals on their school campus.

Students on full distance learning may pick up their meal packs at any middle or high school every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. beginning March 24, 2021.

Spectators at Sporting Events

Although Tulare Country has entered the red tier, there are still state and county guidelines in regards to spectators attending school sporting events that we must follow. Stadiums will not open to spectators until April 1, 2021, according to the state guidelines. As county and state guidelines change, updates will be sent to students and parents.

Tulare County’s re-designation at a red tier county has been highly anticipated by our community, and Visalia Unified School District is looking forward to a safe return of our 7-12 grade students to campus.