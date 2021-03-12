Dump On Us” is Back Saturday, 3/20

th. The City of Visalia’s popular clean up event Dump on Us is back and will take place Saturday, March 20 With a start time of 7 a.m., Visalia residents can make their free drop off through 12 p.m. at the Visalia Corporation Yard at 335 N. Cain Street.

“Participants will be asked to present a City of Visalia issued utility bill as proof of residency before entering the unloading zone,” shares Jason Serpa, Public Works Manager. “If no City of Visalia utility bill is available, participants must present a photo ID with a Visalia address.” Due to the popularity of this event and high demand, the City offers this to Visalia residential solid waste customers only. In the past, the City had not always enforced the required proof of residency rule but will begin enforcing this rule at the March event.

Dump On Us is limited to one visit per one small truck or trailer per event and participants are asked to remain inside their vehicles, unless they are unloading a large trailer of materials. Large trailers will be asked to unload in a specified area to allow for proper social distancing. Large moving vehicles full of mixed waste may be directed to the county landfill.

Only four tires without rims per vehicle will be accepted and large appliances must have doors removed. No commercial waste is accepted at this event and guidelines for dumping do apply.

“For those looking to bring paint, cleaners, or other household hazardous waste or even electronic waste like computer monitors and televisions, you don’t have to wait for a Dump On Us event,” adds Serpa.

Along with the County of Tulare, the City of Visalia operates the Visalia Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center at 335 N. Cain St. each Saturday (aside from Dump On Us event days) of the month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition, on the first Saturday of every month the City of Visalia hosts an electronic waste recycling drop booth at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center, provided by CSET’s Department of Recycling. Find a full list of acceptable E-Waste items here.

For questions and more information on Dump On Us, contact the City of Visalia Public Works Customer Service line at 713-4428 or visit www.DumpOnUs.org