Resolution of the Fresno County Republican Assembly Censure of U.S. Representative David Valadao for Voting to Impeach President Donald J. Trump

WHEREAS, President Donald J. Trump gave a speech on January 6, 2021 near the White House encouraging Americans to exercise their inalienable rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, peacefully protest, and petition their government for redress of grievances related to election integrity concerning the 2020 presidential election.

WHEREAS, in his speech, President Trump stated: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol Building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

WHEREAS, President Trump did not encourage anyone to break into the U.S. Capitol Building, nor did he encourage anyone to commit any illegal or violent acts.

WHEREAS, the Fresno County Republican Assembly supports individuals peacefully exercising their rights and maintains a strong commitment to personal responsibility, that individuals are fully accountable for their actions.

WHEREAS, U.S. Representative David Valadao voted to impeach President Trump on January 13, 2021, erroneously citing President Trump’s speech as inciting an insurrection and thus an impeachable offense.

WHEREAS, President Trump was denied due process in the impeachment proceedings. There was no investigation performed prior to the impeachment process or evidence that President Trump’s speech directly or indirectly incited any illegal or violent activities.

RESOLVED, the Fresno County Republican Assembly hereby censures U.S. Representative David Valadao for his vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump on January 13, 2021.

FURTHER RESOLVED, the Fresno County Republican Assembly hereby requests the California Republican Assembly and the California Republican Party to also censure U.S. Representative David Valadao for his vote to impeach President Trump.