COVID-19 Vaccine Available at Mass Vaccination Clinic in Tulare, Eligible Residents Can Schedule an Appointment in My Turn

Tulare County residents and workers who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have been unable to secure an appointment elsewhere can now get vaccinated at the County’s mass vaccination clinic located at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. Simply visit My Turn at: https://myturn.ca.gov/ to sign up, or call 1-833-422-4255 if in need of assistance over the phone.

As more vaccine supply has been allocated to the county, Tulare County Public Health is offering a massive drive-thru vaccination clinic for Tuesday, March 9, at the International Agri-Center location in Tulare. Anyone who works or is employed in health care, emergency services, education & childcare, food & agriculture, and all residents age 65 and older who have not been able to secure a vaccination appointment elsewhere can make an appointment to get vaccinated at this clinic next week.

“With this increase in allocation, we urge all our eligible residents and workforce to not delay and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community, allowing us to safely lift restrictions on businesses, open schools, and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”

It remains extremely important that residents who are vaccinated for COVID-19 continue to maintain safety precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, including masking and social distancing, until vaccinations are widely available. It is imperative to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Tulare County by practicing both social and physical distancing of six feet or more between persons and not participating in social gatherings of any kind. Residents must always wear a face mask or covering while in environments where physical distancing is not possible and while in public settings. In addition, everyone is encouraged to frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces, and stay home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine by a medical or public health professional.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov