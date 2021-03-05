Visalia Unified to begin spring competitive sports

Visalia Unified School District is pleased to announce that along with its competitive sports offerings, the district will add softball, baseball, and soccer to the spring season.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, these sports became eligible for competition as per the California Department of Public Health and the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency.

The District is committed to ensuring that traditional spring sports, which were canceled last year due to school closures, are fully supported this year.

“After consultation with high school administrators and in the spirit of equity to all spring sports and a strong commitment to student safety, we have determined that football and water polo will not compete this spring,” stated Superintendent of Visalia Unified School District Dr. Tamara Ravalín. Football and water polo teams may begin practicing at the conclusion of the spring sports season, depending on state guidelines.

Visalia Unified currently has sixteen high school varsity sports teams, as well as junior varsity teams participating in competitive sports. With the additions made on March 2, softball, baseball, and soccer may begin competitions. The district will continue cross-country, diving, golf, swimming, tennis, and track and field competitions.

VUSD has continued to have athletic training cohorts and is developing school site-based intermural sports at the middle school level. VUSD continues to monitor the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s office and the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency.