Selma Swap celebrates 15 years

The 15th annual Selma Swap will be held on Saturday, March 20, at the Selma Flea Market, offering antique car parts, motorcycle parts and boats, cars, go-carts, and more, along with food booths and a variety of collectibles.

The event is open to the public from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be open rain or shine. Parking is free; admission is $5 per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult.

“We are expanding the space because of the high volume of interest in the Swap,” noted co-owner and organizer Alan Borba. “I think this is proof that people missed participating in the Swap last year. They’re ready to enjoy the event and see familiar faces.”

Selma Swap is sponsored by the Reedley Blossom Trail A’s. The Selma Flea Market is located at Highway 99 and Mountain View Avenue. An ATM is available and the site offers wheelchair accessible restrooms.

“This swap meet focuses on big boy toys like cars, motorcycles, watersport gear and parts for the do-it-yourself person,” Borba added. “Come see what fun stuff we have, along with antiques and collectibles. And the food is good!”

For directions and details, visit selmaswap.com or call 896-3243.