National History Day held virtually, 22 projects selected to advance to state competition

In their National History Day senior group documentary, Addison Reardon, Hannah Wegley, and Hollen Wegley of University Preparatory High School (UPHS) explored how vocal music was encoded with messages to guide slaves to freedom along the Underground Railroad during the early- to mid-19th century. For their work on the documentary, the students were selected as finalists and received “Best of Event” honors at the annual competition held virtually last Friday.

Students from seven Tulare County schools entered 41 projects in National History Day – Tulare County, exploring the national theme, Communication in History: The Key to Understanding. Students worked in groups or individually to produce documentaries, papers, exhibits, and websites investigating how communication has affected history. The projects included a broad range of history and human endeavor, including medicine, technology, human rights, languages, and conflict.

Twenty-two projects were selected as finalists, making them eligible to compete in the virtual National History Day – California competition in May. For a complete list of finalists and alternates, click on the Competition Results link at tcoe.org/HistoryDay.