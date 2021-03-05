Assistance League holding “Pasta for a Purpose”

The Assistance League of Visalia is having a Pasta for a Purpose spring fundraiser in collaboration with Rosa’s Italian Ristorante at 314 S. Johnson Street in Visalia on Wednesday, March 24th with pickup from 4 – 6pm. A $10 spaghetti and garlic bread meal feeds two and can be purchased at www.alpasta.givesmart.com.

For each $10 dinner purchased, Assistant League helps address the needs of children throughout Tulare County by providing students with clothing and shoes, books, backpacks full of school supplies, hygiene kits and much, much more!

Purchases must be made through the GiveSmart link. Dinners are for pickup only at Rosa’s between 4 and 6pm on March 24th and must be ordered before March 21st. Spread the word and help this non-profit organization continue to transform lives and strengthen the community!