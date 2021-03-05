American Airlines adds summer route from Fresno to Chicago O’Hare

American Airlines plans to expand access between Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) and the Midwest with summer service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) beginning June 3, through September 6, 2021. Operated with a mainline aircraft, the once daily flight departs Fresno at 6:35 a.m. arriving in Chicago at 12:32 p.m. For travelers flying beyond Chicago, an early afternoon arrival offers convenient connections to American’s extensive network.

“Increasing frequency on existing routes, and the introduction of summer service to Chicago, expands American Airlines’ flight options for travelers when they are ready to make travel plans,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle. “We appreciate American’s established presence at Fresno Yosemite International Airport and the airline’s continued commitment to expand air service between California’s Central Valley and popular destinations desired by our region’s travelers.”

“American is excited to add once daily, nonstop seasonal service between our Chicago hub and Fresno Yosemite International Airport, complementing our existing service from Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning. “As customers once again embrace travel, the great outdoors are high on their list of summer destinations. This new flight not only offers customers with a gateway to Yosemite National Park, but also provides Central San Joaquin Valley residents with access to many one-stop connections across American’s network.”

American Airlines brings a second travel option between Fresno (FAT) and Chicago (ORD) operated with the Airbus A319 aircraft with seating for 128 passengers. ORD flight bookings on American are now available at www.aa.com and will operate as follows:

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency Fresno – Chicago 6:35 a.m. 12:32 p.m. Daily Chicago – Fresno 8:20 p.m. 10:40 p.m. Daily

Flight times are based on local times.