Exeter Republican Women Starts Year off Donating to Women’s Shelter

Sheriff Boudreaux to speak at their March 4 meeting – all are welcome

Trump lost and Biden won. So how does a conservative grass roots organization such as Exeter Republican Women respond to such a declaration?

According to Vicki Riddle, founder and Vice President in charge of programs, “We get busier. We up our game and reach out to our community with even more interaction. We have doubled down on our authenticity and good works. As a Federated Republican Woman our national organization encourages clubs to serve their community no matter the party affiliation of those who benefit. We call this ‘Caring for America’ and it crosses all party lines for sure.”

This mindset became evident when a quiet, and kind soul, Patricia Singh began coming to the general meetings of Exeter Republican Women. Patricia had expressed a desire to compound her volunteer effort at Karen’s House, (a safe place for abused women and young girls) by multiplying the donations via ERWF. This would be a non-political project void of political motive.

The first effort occurred following board approval when a car load of donations were assembled and brought to Karen’s House personally by Patricia with ERWF President Lilly Hart, and board members Theresa Speak and Carin Mayfield.

That Christmas endeavor grew into another project! Patricia pitched the idea to the ERWF board to provide personal welcome grooming kits for every new Karen’s House admission. The idea was immediately approved by the board and on February 4th, Patricia presented a large Visual Display, front and center in Exeter Woman’s Clubhouse meeting hall.

Kits and donation forms were placed on each dinner table. The general members at this monthly meeting were enthusiastic towards Patricia’s heartfelt endeavor. Money was donated to provide kits which Patricia assembles in her home for $10 each. The kits are cute, colorful and are large purse size plastic kits stuffed with personal items.

Every month this Exeter group, which includes men as associate members, will be given the opportunity to continue giving. Currently Patricia is collecting donations for her Mother’s Day project

ERWF general meetings are the Thursday of each month at 6:00 pm featuring a guest speaker, dinner with wine included for $10.

March 4th Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux will give the presentation at Exeter Women’s clubhouse 201 Kaweah Ave. All are welcome to attend!