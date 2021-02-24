Tulare County Ramps Up COVID Vaccination Efforts

A Press Release from Tulare County Health and Human Services.

Healthcare Providers, Pharmacies, and OptumServe NOW Offering Vaccine to those Eligible in Tier 1 of Phase 1B

As more vaccine supply is delivered to Tulare County, area healthcare providers, pharmacy partners, and state-sponsored OptumServe locations join Tulare County Public Health in getting eligible residents throughout Tulare County vaccinated for COVID-19. Healthcare workers, residents age 65 and older, frontline workers in Education and Childcare, Food and Agriculture, and Public Safety are currently eligible to receive the much sought-after vaccine.

“We welcome the much-needed assistance from our area healthcare providers, and community health partners in getting our community vaccinated for COVID-19,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “It’s our mission to provide the COVID vaccine to those currently eligible who wish to receive it. This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”

Vaccine supply remains VERY LIMITED and more appointments will open as more vaccine arrives. County officials announce a variety of partners are joining the effort to ramp up COVID vaccinations in Tulare County. Including numerous healthcare providers now receiving direct allocations of vaccine, local pharmacy locations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership, and the State is now providing vaccinations at some COVID testing sites in the County powered by OptumServe. Residents can visit the Tulare County COVID website at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for the latest information on how to obtain an appointment.

In addition to the public vaccination clinics being organized by Tulare County Public Health, the following now can administer COVID vaccinations to Tulare County residents:

Tulare County Rural Healthcare Providers

Tulare County Public Health has partnered with local healthcare providers in providing the COVID vaccine to their patients and community members that meet current eligibility criteria. These healthcare providers are now offering their services in vaccinating Tulare County. For a complete list of local healthcare providers currently offering COVID vaccinations visit: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/make-a-vaccination-appointment/

Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership

Vaccines are now available at four local pharmacies through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for Tulare County healthcare workers and residents age 65 and older. Below is a list of our pharmacy partners in Tulare County currently scheduling appointments for the COVID vaccine:

Porterville CVS Store #02944 – 53 E. Olive Ave. in Porterville.

Make an Appointment at: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

Tulare CVS Store #05551 – 109 South West St. in Tulare.

Make an Appointment at: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

Lindsay Rite Aid Store #05798 – 262 North Highway 65 in Lindsay.

Make an Appointment at: https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier

Visalia Rite Aid Store #05806 – 5212 W. Walnut Ave. in Visalia.

Make an Appointment at: https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier

OptumServe COVID Testing Locations NOW Offering COVID Vaccinations

The State is now providing vaccine allocations directly to four OptumServe Community Testing sites in Tulare County. Residents who meet eligibility criteria can now get vaccinated at these locations. Those interested in scheduling an appointment to get their COVID vaccine at an OptumServe location can register for vaccine on the statewide COVID Vaccination platform, My Turn at: https://myturn.ca.gov/. For those without internet access can call 1-833-422-4255 to make an appointment. The following OptumServe locations are now offering COVID Vaccinations:

Dinuba Veterans Memorial Building located at 249 S. Alta Ave. in Dinuba.

Earlimart Veterans Memorial Building located at 712 E. Washington St. in Earlimart

Porterville Veterans Memorial Building located at 1900 W. Olive Ave. in Porterville

Woodlake Community Center located at 145 N. Magnolia St. in Woodlake

It is extremely important that residents who are vaccinated for COVID-19 continue to maintain safety precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, including masking and social distancing, until vaccinations are widely available. It is imperative to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Tulare County by practicing both social and physical distancing of six feet or more between persons and not participating in social gatherings of any kind. Residents must always wear a face mask or covering while in environments where physical distancing is not possible and while in public settings. In addition, everyone is encouraged to frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces, and stay home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine by a medical or public health professional.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov