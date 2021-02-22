Help Guide The Future Of Children’s Play In Visalia

Virtual Public Meetings Will Help Shape Visalia’s First Inclusive Play Space – A Press Release from the City of Visalia

VISALIA, CA – We need your input Visalians! The City of Visalia Community Services Department, in coordination with the non-profit Unlimited Play, will be hosting a series of public meetings to help guide the process of creating Visalia’s first inclusive play space.

“We’re looking for community feedback on how we can create Visalia’s first inclusive playground that will truly be built to serve children of all abilities,” shares Jeremy Rogers, City of Visalia Community Services Director. “Through a series of public meetings and an online survey, we’re seeking public feedback from our parks users of all ages on what they’d like to see in the play space.”

This series of public meetings kick off with the first virtual meeting on Tuesday, February 23rd at 2 p.m. The topic of the first meeting will be “Invitation to Explore” and will feature an introduction to the project and inclusive play. Additional public meetings and their topics include:

Wednesday, February 24 th at 7 p.m. – Community Gathering

at 7 p.m. – Community Gathering Thursday, February 25 th at 2 p.m. – Building Momentum

at 2 p.m. – Building Momentum Saturday, February 27that 10 a.m. – Preliminary Design Ideas

The meeting series concludes with the Visalia City Council meeting on Monday, March 1st during the 7 p.m. Regular Session. With COVID-19 safety measures in place, members of the public can attend this meeting in-person.

In addition to the public meetings, a survey is online now at www.surveymonkey.com/r/visaliaplay for residents to provide their feedback. The survey will close on March 5th.

“Every child deserves the right to play and an inclusive play space allows children of all abilities to experience the value of play side-by-side,” notes Natalie Mackay, Director of Unlimited Play. “We’re excited to partner with the City of Visalia on this project and believe that we can create a space where limitations are forgotten, and differences are celebrated!”

For the virtual meeting login, questions or more information, contact the City of Visalia Community Services Department at 559) 713-4365 or [email protected]