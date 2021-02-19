Tulare Historical Museum opening first virtual exhibits to public

The Tulare Historical Museum will be featuring its very first virtual historical and art exhibits. Both will be in recognition of Women’s History Month, coming up in March. The historical exhibit is entitled, Domestic Life: Women at Home, and the art exhibit is entitled, The Multifaceted Female: Celebrating Women in the Arts. These will be on view on THM’s website and social media pages during the months of February and March of 2021.

Domestic Life: Women at Home, currently on display in THM’s Depot Room, showcases intriguing historical artifacts used by women at home throughout the ages. These items include kitchenware and spices, vanity and medicinal items, home goods and objects used for entertaining.

The Multifaceted Female: Celebrating Women in the Arts, is a group art exhibition featuring the work of local artists Betty Berk, Barbara Chudej, Joan Constable, Louise Hall, Nancy Quinn, Sharon Rossi and LaVone Sterling. This exhibit was organized in order to highlight the contributions that local women are making to the art world, as well as to express the increased complexities involved with being a woman in today’s changing world.