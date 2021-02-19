Tulare County seeking candidates for Agricultural Advisory Committee

The Tulare County Board of Supervisors is seeking interested individuals to fill two vacant positions on the Agricultural Advisory Committee, representing the following seats:

Member 1 – Dairy/Confined Livestock

Member 7 – Non-Permanent Crop Farming

The purpose of the Agricultural Advisory Committee is to advise and recommend to the Board of Supervisors and other County boards, commissions, and departments on matters affecting or of interest to the agricultural industry. Specific objectives of the Committee shall include, but are not be limited to, the following:

Provide a resource for agricultural information requested by the Board of Supervisors on which future decisions may be based; Gather information and provide factual data to the Board of Supervisors on items affecting the agricultural industry; Supplement the activities of the existing committees of the Board of Supervisors that concern agriculture; and, Advise the Board of Supervisors on matters affecting the agricultural

The Committee meets bi-monthly on the third Wednesday of the month at 3:00 p.m. in the Government Plaza RMA Main Conference Room, located at 5961 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia.

The deadline to apply is March 8, 2021.