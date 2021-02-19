Road closure coming to Walnut Ave. at Aviation Way in Visalia

As part of the Sequoia Gateway Commerce Center development, a temporary road closure on Walnut Avenue, at the intersection of Aviation Way, will be coming Monday, February 22nd.

The temporary closure will allow work to begin on a northerly sanitary sewer main, it’s installation and connection. The closure will take place for both east and west bound Walnut Avenue between Shirk Street and Hanger Way at the intersection of Aviation Way.

Walnut Avenue will be closed starting Monday, February 22, 2021 and is scheduled to remain closed through Friday, March 12, 2021. The entrance to Valley Oaks Golf Course will remain open via access from State Route 198 and Plaza Drive. The Visalia Animal Care Center will maintain access from Caldwell Avenue via Road 85. See the attached map for details.

These dates are subject to change pending weather or other unforeseen construction challenges. Any construction updates will be shared to the public via the City of Visalia website at www.visalia.city and City social media channels @CityofVisalia.

For additional information, contact either Abraham Folk, Engineering Technician, City of Visalia Engineering Department at (559) 713-4414 or [email protected] or Dwain West, DCW Contractors Inc. at (559) 651-5020 or [email protected].