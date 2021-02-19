General surgeon Fateh Entabi, MD, extends services to Tulare, Fowler

Adventist Health in the Central Valley is pleased to welcome board-certified general surgeon Fateh Entabi, MD, to its medical offices in Tulare and Fowler. He offers patients a full range of general surgical procedures, including upper and lower endoscopy, colonoscopy, skin lesion resection, removal of breast tumors and more.

Entabi was inspired to become a physician after witnessing his cousin’s surgical experience.

“I wanted to help people in an immediate way and make a positive difference in their life,” he said. “I carefully observe my patients and guide them to a plan that fits their preferences.”

After earning his medical degree from the University of Damascus, he completed residencies in surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Additionally,he completed five years of research at Harvard Medical School and the University of Pittsburgh.

Entabi is certified by the American Board of Surgery and a member of the American College of Surgeons, Association of Academic Surgeons and American Medical Society. His work as appeared in more than 25 peer-reviewed journals and book chapters, and he has lectured at more than 40 state and national medical conferences.

When not caring for patients, he enjoys spending time with his wife and their four sons, and they are happily expecting another boy. Other interests include CrossFit, meditation, playing the bass and gardening. He is fluent in both English and Arabic.