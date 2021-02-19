“Expressions From the Heart” art show at Kaweah Delta

In honor of heart month, Kaweah Delta Medical Center will host “Expressions From the Heart,” an art show taking place from Feb. 18-19 in Visalia. The show will honor the hospital’s heart patients and help raise awareness about heart disease, the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S.

The art show, an annual event, features pieces made by Kaweah Delta employees and their families. While pieces will be on display in the lobby of the Acequia Wing, those who are unable to view them in person will be able to see them online on Kaweah Delta’s social media pages.

“We have the most incredible team here at Kaweah Delta,” said Christine Aleman, Kaweah Delta’s Director of Cardiovascular Operations. “They care for your heart every day and they save a life every day. To watch them do it in action is amazing.”

Kaweah Delta offers a full range of cardiovascular services and is the only hospital in California that is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. Cleveland Clinic has been ranked No. 1 in the nation for heart care since 1995 by U.S. News & World Report.

Additionally, for the fourth year in a row, the Visalia hospital is one of eight hospitals in California, and the only one in the Central Valley, to receive the distinction as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ for Cardiac Surgery, which involves superior clinical outcomes in heart bypass surgery and heart valve surgery. Cardiac patients have a 54.5% lower risk of dying if treated at hospitals that received the America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery™, like KDMC, versus non-recipient hospitals (as defined by ca.gov), according to Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation.