Tulare County Health officials urge residents not to gather for Super Bowl Sunday

The COVID-19 virus continues to spread in Tulare County, and Public Health officials urge residents to stay home for Super Bowl Sunday and not gather with others outside of your immediate household. To protect yourselves and loved ones, it is imperative that you gather with only those who live within your immediate household if you are watching the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations and case rates are on a downward trend, COVID-19 continues to pose a significant risk to the health of our communities and to our most vulnerable populations. Hospitalizations have decreased in the county; however, there are still over 140 individuals currently hospitalized for COVID-19. Tulare County Public Health continues to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, based on available supply, and encourages residents to adhere to the public health guidelines by not gathering in order to make necessary impacts in combating and slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Officials strongly encourage everyone to get tested for COVID-19; testing is free and available to anyone. Tulare County has three community testing sites, located in Dinuba, Porterville, and Tulare. Appointments for testing can be made by phone at 1-888-634-1123 and online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Public health officials encourage those going to get tested for COVID-19 to wear a face mask or facial covering for protection.

COVID-19 cases have been seen to spike in Tulare County following holiday and celebration gatherings, so to avoid another spike in cases, public health officials are urging residents to cooperate and stay home.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Tulare County, everyone must practice both social and physical distancing of six feet or more between persons and not participate in social gatherings of any kind. Residents must always wear a face mask or covering while outside the home in public settings and in environments where physical distancing is not possible. In addition, everyone is encouraged to frequently wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces, and stay home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine by a medical or public health professional.