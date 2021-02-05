TCOE Theatre Company announces virtual spring programs

Last week, the Theatre Company announced its spring programs, including a variety of virtual workshops for dance, acting, and monologues. The Theatre Company also announced registration for two spring online musicals, Our Father’s Dragon and Dream Roles.

Our Father’s Dragon is an adaptation of the beloved children’s fantasy book, My Father’s Dragon, written by Ruth Stiles Gannett. Our Father’s Dragon was written and and will be directed by Theatre Company Choreographer Nicole Zweifel and will be performed by individuals and family groups of students recording videos at home. The individual videos will be edited into a final production to be broadcast on TCOE’s YouTube channel in May. The production is open to Tulare County students in grades 2-12.

Dream Roles is an auditioned cabaret-style musical offered to Tulare County students in grades 6-12. Directed by Theatre Company Vocal Director Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa, this project gives participants the opportunity to perform the role of their dreams. Students will have the chance to sing, dance, and act moments from their favorite Broadway musical numbers, plus possibly direct, write, and choreograph their scene with guidance from the director.

Students are encouraged to register for the various workshop and performance opportunities soon as classes will fill up quickly. Visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo for complete registration information.