Celebrate Black Voices of Tulare County with Tulare County Library, Friends of Allensworth

Tulare County is home to Allensworth, the only all-black community founded in California. The town was founded by Colonel Allen Allensworth in 1908 to empower African Americans to become self-sufficient and start a new life away from the oppression of Jim Crow.

In celebration and commemoration, Tulare County Library is hosting a county-wide reading and discussion of Allensworth: The Freedom Colony by Alice C. Royal featuring a virtual book discussion facilitated by library partners, The Friends of Allensworth, on Saturday February 27 at 2:00 PM over Zoom. Pre-registration is required for participation. To register, go to linktr.ee/TulareCountyLibrary. Readers can receive a free copy of Allensworth: The Freedom Colony while supplies last, call the Visalia Branch Library 559 713-2700 to reserve your copy!

Celebrate Black History all month long by participating in the Black Voices of Tulare County Project. Sign up at tularecountylibrary.beanstack.org to read for a chance to win a Kindle and learn about Allensworth. Not sure what to read? Check out the library’s curated list of historical fiction and nonfiction books about the Black American experience. Be part of the virtual project beginning 2/2/2021 through 2/27/2021.

Go to tularecountylibrary.beanstack.org to learn more about the Black Voices of Tulare County Project and visit friendsofallensworth.org to learn more about the Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park.