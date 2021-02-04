Fresno Chaffee Zoo reopens to public

Fresno Chaffee Zoo is now welcoming guests back, having reopened on Friday, January 29.

“With guidance and approval from our local health officials, the Zoo is excited to re-open our doors to the public, allowing us to offer outdoor family fun to our community and continue educating guests about animals and conservation,” said Amos Morris, Chief Operations Officer.

Guest favorite exhibits including Twiga Terrace, Stingray Bay, Sea Lion Cove and Roo Walkabout are open, but indoor exhibits will remain closed and guests can expect some additional modifications when they visit. Masks are required to be worn by all guests ages 2 and up throughout the Zoo. Gift shops and cafes are open with outdoor grab-and-go service and additional outdoor seating available.

Guests are also encouraged to pre-purchase their timed entry tickets on the Zoo’s website, fresnochaffeezoo.org. The Total Zoo Experience ticket is now available for purchase on the Zoo’s website.

“This is a great value that includes Zoo entry, Stingray Bay entry, and giraffe feeding for one low price. By offering this all-inclusive ticket for pre-purchase, we hope to make our most popular attractions affordable while offering guests the convenience and safety of pre-purchasing all of these experiences before arriving,” said Morris.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo opens at 9 a.m. daily. Last entry is at 4 p.m. with closing at 5 p.m.