Free drop-off tax preparation services available in Tulare County

Community Services Employment Training (CSET) is providing free tax preparation services to residents of Tulare County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program prepares federal and state tax returns at no cost to households with less than $54,000 in annual income. Eligible residents may qualify for Federal and California Earned Income Tax Credits (CalEITC), a tax credit that puts money into the pockets of working families and individuals. Taxpayers who file their tax returns with an ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number), including undocumented immigrants, are eligible for the CalEITC and the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC) when filing their 2020 taxes. Tax documents may now be dropped off at one of our VITA locations and a certified tax preparer will prepare their tax return.

Through the VITA drop-off service, an appointment is not required. Tax preparers will connect with customers within 72 hours except for weekends and holidays. Customers will be informed about the filing process and contacted over the phone to review, schedule a pickup, and authorization to e-file. Customers may download the checklist and intake form from our webpage www.cset.org/vita or stop by one of our 5 offices to pick up a packet.

The following drop-off sites will be available to accept documents Monday – Friday from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm (NO SATURDAYS AT THIS TIME):

Visalia CSET Main Office: 312 NW 3RD Ave, Visalia, CA 93291

Tulare Family Resource Center: 304 E. Tulare Ave, Tulare, CA 93274

Cutler CSET Office: 12691 Ave 408 Cutler, CA 93615

Porterville Employment Connection: 1063 W. Henderson Ave, Porterville, CA 93257

Pixley CSET Office: 927 S. Center St., Pixley, CA 93256

For more information on site locations and required documents please visit www.cset.org/vita, call (559) 741-4640, or email [email protected]