County officials are hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, January 28, providing updates and information regarding the COVID vaccine and vaccination efforts in Tulare County. The town hall meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be held virtually, streaming live on the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency Facebook page at:https://www.facebook.com/TulareCountyHHSA/.
Community members are invited to submit questions for the town hall and can submit questions at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/cv19vth-qform/. Please submit your questions by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27.
WHAT: Tulare County COVID Vaccine Virtual Town Hall
WHERE: Facebook Live athttps://www.facebook.com/TulareCountyHHSA/
WHEN: Thursday, January 28, 2021
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
WHO: Supervisor Amy Shuklian, Chairwoman of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer, Timothy Lutz, Tulare County HHSA Agency Director, Karen Elliott, Tulare County Public Health Director, Krissie Leach, Deputy Director, Tulare County HHSA, COVID Vaccine Task Force
For more information about COVID-19, visitwww.tchhsa.org/ncovandwww.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov
Want immunization, not attend meeting.
How come the vaccination goes so slow for the elderly people especially the” high risk ones”,and what can be done and how soon?
Thank you
George Tsapanos