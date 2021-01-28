A Press Release from Tulare County Health and Human Services

County officials are hosting a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, January 28, providing updates and information regarding the COVID vaccine and vaccination efforts in Tulare County. The town hall meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. and will be held virtually, streaming live on the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency Facebook page at:https://www.facebook.com/TulareCountyHHSA/.

Community members are invited to submit questions for the town hall and can submit questions at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/cv19vth-qform/. Please submit your questions by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27.

WHAT: Tulare County COVID Vaccine Virtual Town Hall

WHERE: Facebook Live athttps://www.facebook.com/TulareCountyHHSA/

WHEN: Thursday, January 28, 2021

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

WHO: Supervisor Amy Shuklian, Chairwoman of the Tulare County Board of Supervisors Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer, Timothy Lutz, Tulare County HHSA Agency Director, Karen Elliott, Tulare County Public Health Director, Krissie Leach, Deputy Director, Tulare County HHSA, COVID Vaccine Task Force

For more information about COVID-19, visitwww.tchhsa.org/ncovandwww.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov