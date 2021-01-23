Tulare County Establishes Senior Citizen Hotline for COVID Vaccine Information

Vaccine Supply is LIMITED – Residents Urged to Complete COVID Vaccine Interest Form and Do Not Call Vaccine Clinic Locations – A press release from TCHHSA

The COVID Vaccine supply remains LIMITED, and Tulare County does not have enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all who are currently eligible. Tulare County’s 2-1-1 Call Center is overwhelmed with calls, and officials are asking residents at this time to refrain from calling 2-1-1 for COVID vaccine information. Rather, county residents are advised to complete the COVID Vaccine Interest Form if seeking an appointment to get vaccinated. Officials will then make direct communications to residents who complete the interest form to let them know how to obtain an appointment for the vaccine when they become eligible.

Having trouble accessing the COVID Vaccine Interest Form? Seniors and residents having trouble accessing the online interest form can call the Tulare County Senior Information and Assistance Hotline at 1-800-321-2462.

In addition, to avoid further overwhelming the call center, county residents should visit the COVID Vaccine webpage for information rather than calling 2-1-1. Individuals are encouraged to use the website whenever possible to sign up for appointment information through the COVID Vaccine Interest Form and avoid long wait times on the phone. Tulare County vaccine information is available online at: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form

Tulare County residents can inform County health officials of their intent to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by completing the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form. Residents can sign up for notifications of when they are eligible and where they can go to get vaccinated by completing the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form online at: https://arcg.is/0KKez4.

After you complete the interest form alerting County officials of your interest in the COVID vaccine, Tulare County Public Health will contact you directly to make an appointment when more vaccine supply becomes available. Tulare County is currently offering vaccinations for COVID-19 to those eligible in Phase 1A and elderly residents. For complete information on eligibility and vaccine phases, visit: https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

Do Not Call Vaccine Clinic Locations

Officials are receiving reports of county residents calling COVID vaccine locations for information, including the International Agri-Center, College of the Sequoias, and Porterville College. DO NOT CALL vaccine locations for COVID vaccine information or to make an appointment to get vaccinated. Residents who are interested in getting vaccinated MUST complete the COVID Vaccine Interest Form, and if eligible to receive vaccine, Tulare County Public Health will make direct contact when more vaccine is available. Currently, Tulare County Public Health is ONLY offering the COVID vaccine to those eligible in Phase 1A and elderly residents age 65 and older.

We understand there is an overwhelming demand and need for vaccine to end the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; however, Tulare County Public Health is asking residents to remain patient, as the county’s vaccine supply remains very limited. More vaccine clinics will be held as more vaccine supply is delivered to Tulare County.

Vaccine Second-Dose Appointments

Already received your first dose of the COVID vaccine and need to make your second-dose appointment? Please DO NOT call 2-1-1. Tulare County Public Health will contact you directly by phone or email to schedule your second-dose appointment. The second dose of vaccine must be from the same vaccine manufacturer as your first dose. For Pfizer, the second dose is to be given 21 days following the first dose. For Moderna, the second dose is to be given 28 days following the first dose. In most instances, Tulare County Public Health is organizing second-dose vaccinations to occur at the same locations as the first dose.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov