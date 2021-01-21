Southwest Airlines announces daily service between Fresno, Las Vegas, and Denver

Southwest Airlines today announced their initial launch for Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) with nonstop service from California’s Central Valley to Denver International Airport (DEN) and Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS) offering substantial connectivity to more than 50 airports. Starting April 25, 2021, Southwest will operate three daily flights between Fresno and Las Vegas and one daily Denver flight. FAT’s addition to Southwest’s extensive service map also serves as a major air transportation gateway to Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and to the number of year-round activities found in the region.

Travelers have the opportunity to experience flying with the airline for the first time and Southwest loyal customers now have easy access to their airline of choice through FAT.

In celebration of the newly revealed schedule, Southwest is offering special introductory fares for a limited time at Southwest.com.

“We are beyond thrilled that Southwest Airlines will serve the Fresno Airport and look forward to growing our partnership with the airline as they become a part of Central Valley’s diverse and dynamic communities,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle. “Bringing Southwest to Fresno has been our priority for a number of years. We have maintained ongoing dialogue and marketing efforts keeping Southwest up to date on the airport and our region’s growth, and all it has to offer to ensure their long-term success.”

“The schedule released today by Southwest Airlines gives passengers far more flexibility and convenience for both business and leisure travel. Southwest’s arrival is a game changer in terms of the economic development opportunities. More importantly, their competitive fares will increase air travel to and from Fresno. As a rapidly growing metropolitan city, residents and visitors can now enjoy more destination options and fewer layovers when they fly Fresno,” Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

In December, Southwest announced plans to serve Fresno beginning in the second quarter of 2021, stirring much excitement in the community and anticipation of the destinations to be revealed. Initial discussions with area community leaders and stakeholders provided Southwest executives with a first-hand understanding of the Central Valley’s passion and commitment through grassroots support from across the region, which aligns with Southwest’s community-based culture.

Book Southwest Airlines online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.