Farm Bureau opens entries to calendar contest

Calling all student artists, Grades K-12… Enter our Farm Bureau art contest!

Contest entries are due to the Tulare County Farm Bureau office by February 12, 2021

This year’s theme:

“Tulare County Agriculture… Changing the World”

Students are encouraged to creatively depict images of agriculture food and fiber production around Tulare County. Inspiration is all around our students! This year’s theme is to encourage students to explore agricultural literacy through the worldwide impact the California farm economy makes across the globe. We feed the world through our adaptive and progressive farming practices, and that in itself changes the world every day!

Art work submitted must be on 5.5 inch tall x 8.5 inch wide white paper with entry details clearly labeled and printed on back of each entry. Please TYPE entries so they may be easily read. We receive over a thousand entries, and typed entries are very appreciated!

Entries may be mailed to the Farm Bureau office or hand delivered by 5pm, Feb. 12:

737 N. Ben Maddox Way, Visalia, CA 93292 **

(** note our physical address is NOW our preferred mailing address too).

Cash prizes will be given to the top entries, and the winning images will be displayed in a calendar printed and distributed in March.

Tulare County Office of Education is a proud partner and sponsor in the contest.

Click the image or the link here to download the: ENTRY FORM