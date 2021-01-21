David Valadao joins powerful House Appropriations Committee

This week, U.S. Representative David G. Valadao was appointed to the House Committee on Appropriations, the committee responsible for funding the federal government and determining where American tax dollars are spent. Congressman Valadao previously served on the Appropriations Committee while representing California’s 21st Congressional District from 2013 to 2019. During this time, Congressman Valadao was instrumental in funding key agriculture programs, water projects, education initiatives, and infrastructure projects.

“Serving on the Appropriations Committee is an incredible honor, and I do not take lightly the responsibility met with determining how American tax dollars are spent,” said Congressman Valadao. “I look forward to getting back to work for the Central Valley to ensure the priorities and needs of my constituents are represented in Washington.”

“As we begin the 117th Congress, I am excited to welcome Congressman Valadao back to the Appropriations Committee,” said House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Kay Granger. “Having served on this committee during his three prior terms in office, Valadao brings valuable experience on the issues of agriculture, energy and water, veterans affairs, and more. I look forward to working with Congressman Valadao to ensure the needs of Americans are responsibly funded.”

Congressman Valadao is a lifelong Central Valley resident and dairy farmer, witnessing firsthand how funding for agriculture, water, education, infrastructure, and healthcare policies affect the rural communities in his district. Returning to Washington, Congressman Valadao remains committed to serving his constituents and the Valley, prepared to address pressing issues such as COVID-19 relief, housing issues, agriculture programs, and California water policy.