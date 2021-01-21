City of Visalia announces temporary ‘Dump on Us’ alternative

With Visalia’s popular clean-up event Dump On Us recently cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Solid Waste Division of the Public Works Department has created an alternative to allow residents to dump trash free of charge.

“We have continued to provide regular trash service through the pandemic, but it’s been necessary to cancel these Dump On Us events,” shares Nick Mascia, Public Works Director. “As an alternative, the City will provide one Tulare County Landfill voucher per City solid waste account so that citizens may take one load to the landfill free of charge.”

This will be a one-time voucher per account and those seeking vouchers must have proof of address.

Vouchers will be available for in-person pick-up at the City’s Public Works Administration office at 336 N. Ben Maddox Way on Saturdays January 16th, January 23rd, and January 30th from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The vouchers will grant account holders one free dump at the Tulare County Landfill from Monday, February 1st through Friday, February 5th.

“Because the Dump On Us event is a recycling event that diverts at least 75% of material from being dropped off at the landfill, the City requests that all recyclable material be held for the next Dump On Us event on March 20th,” states Mascia. “It is always our goal to meet State recycling standards, and in the spirit of the Dump On Us program we hope that citizens continue to aid us on that front.”

Recyclable material includes, but are not limited to, mixed plastics (not Styrofoam), all types of metals, tires, concrete, large appliances, and green waste. For a complete list of recyclable materials, visit www.gogreenvisalia.com.

Household hazardous waste and mattresses can still be dropped off on Saturdays during the weekly Household Hazardous Waste Collection at 315 N. Cain Street. E-Waste items are collected at this same location on the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Nathan Garza, Conservation Technician, at 713-4532 or [email protected]

For general Solid Waste service or utility billing questions, call the City of Visalia Utility Billing Center at 713-4499.