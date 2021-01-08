Tulare County Cattlewomen offering scholarships

The Tulare County Cattlewomen are currently offering scholarships based on academic achievement and leadership skills. Students must be planning to pursue an education in the agriculture industry with a livestock emphasis. Below are the requirements for applicants and a list of available scholarships.

To apply:

Student(s) must attend school (college or Jr. College) currently, or have graduated from a high school in Tulare County to be eligible.

to be eligible. Undergraduate and Graduate Students are eligible to apply.

Students must major in an agriculture field with a livestock emphasis highly preferred

Students must complete and return the application by the due date of March 1, 2021 (postmarked) – applications must be sent via mail, not digitally or via fax.

Available Scholarships:

$1,500 – Marian Guthrie Memorial Scholarship

$1,000 – 3 additional scholarships in this amount will be awarded to students planning to major in the field of agriculture, preferably with a livestock emphasis.

The recipient of the scholarship will receive ½ of the scholarship when the scholarship committee receives verification of full-time (12 units) fall semester enrollment at a college or university. The second ½ will be sent to the recipient when verification of full-time (12 units) spring semester enrollment is received for the second semester

It is the recipient’s responsibility to contact the scholarship committee at Scholarship Committee, C/O Judie Church 18905 Rd. 216, Strathmore, CA 93267 to receive his/her scholarship award by September 2021 for the fall semester, and no later than February 2022 for the spring semester.

Please contact the Scholarship Committee if you have any questions.

To print the application, click here.