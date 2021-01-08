Kaweah Water Foundation to Host Safe Drinking Water Public Workshop Series in January 2021

The newly formed Kaweah Water Foundation (KWF) will be hosting a series of Safe Drinking Water public workshops in January 2021 for residents within Tulare County. The Part One and Part Two workshops will focus on nitrates in the Kaweah area and short-term drinking water solutions for community water systems and domestic well users.

Attendees can join the online workshops for free via Zoom or telephone. Instructions on how to join the meeting via computer or telephone are posted at www.kaweahwater.org.

Part One Workshops, “Understanding Your Drinking Water: Nitrates in the Kaweah Area” will provide information about nitrate contamination in the Kaweah area, and how impacted users can get involved. Both Part One Workshops will have identical presentations, and attendees can choose the meeting that best fits their schedule:

Thursday, January 7, 2021, 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 16, 2021, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Part Two Workshops, “Short-Term Drinking Water Solutions” will provide information and an opportunity for discussion about replacement water options for community water systems and domestic well users who are impacted by nitrates. The workshops will be tailored to how impacted residents receive water, and attendees are encouraged to attend the meeting that best fits their household needs.

Community Water Systems: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 5 to 7 p.m.

Domestic Well Users: Sunday, January 31, 2021, 2 to 4 p.m.

The Kaweah Water Foundation is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life in the Kaweah Subbasin by implementing programs that provide access to safe drinking water for residents and enhancing the quality of groundwater drinking water supplies for residents in the region.

Impacted users can contact the KWF anytime with questions, concerns or suggestions about drinking water and nitrates by calling (559) 325-4463 and leaving a voicemail, by emailing [email protected] Regular updates are available at www.kaweahwater.org and by following @kaweahwaterfoundation on Facebook and Instagram.