Apply now for E.M. Tharp & World Ag Expo scholarship

World Ag Expo® and E.M. Tharp, Inc. have teamed up for the 14th annual “We Believe in Growing” scholarship, created to support agriculture education. High school seniors from Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern counties are encouraged to apply by February 1, 2021, to be considered. A $10,000 scholarship will be awarded to two students who attend a four-year university to major in an agricultural field. The scholarships will be disbursed over four years at $2,500 per year.

To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit two letters of recommendation; one copy of their high school transcripts; ACT or SAT scores and be graduating from high school during the 2020-2021 school year.

“Supporting ag education is the most important thing our organization can do,” said Jerry Sinift, CEO, International Agri-Center®. “We are proud to work with E.M. Tharp to make this scholarship a reality. Funds for education are more important than ever in the current world economic and health climate.”

Download the application online at http://bit.ly/WAE21ScholarshipApp. Send completed applications to: International Agri-Center®, “We Believe in Growing” Scholarship, 4500 South Laspina St., Tulare, CA 93274.

Scholarship winners will be announced in early February and recognized during World Ag Expo® Online.