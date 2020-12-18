Hands in the Community: Greetings, Merry Christmas, and Happy Holidays

You probably feel like we do, as this crazy year 2020 comes to an end and that’s “Whew, I’m glad that’s over!” We now can look to 2021 with hopeful enthusiasm.

The last 10 months have been frustrating, confusing and at times discouraging for all of us. We closed the Hands in the Community office for two weeks but re-opened because the need for help by so many in our community was growing.

I am grateful, humbled and proud to brag about how our staff and volunteers pulled together to provide assistance during the shutdown. Many of their stories are available on the HNC website as well as in our newsletters and Facebook.

Putting on events as well as financial support was a challenge,to say the least:

• HNC’s 7th Annual Golf Event was postponed three times before we could get it done in late June. It was a great event, sold out and provided play for 5 teams of First Responders as well as 31 other teams.

• Our Backyard BBQ & Cornhole event on November 7th was the largest attended event in its history.

• HNC’s inaugural Sporting Clay Classic, Nov 14thwas a success. We have already scheduled the Second Annual Sporting Clay Classic for March 13th, 2021.

• Finally, I am happy to announce that HNC’s first-ever Virtual Dinner & Auction just concluded Dec 11th. It was a success and a good way to finish 2020.

In a normal year, I am grateful for all your support, but this year my appreciation is beyond words or explanation. HNC was & is only able to provide the assistance to so many because so many of you stepped up to help when we really needed it.

Thank you for all you have done.

Humbled by your generosity,

Lester Moon, Founder/Executive Director

Hands in the Community