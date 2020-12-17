Shannon Grove, CA Senate Republican Leader, welcomes first GOP Latina senator to caucus

Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) proudly welcomed Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), the first Republican Latina elected to the California Senate Republican Caucus.

Senator Ochoa Bogh represents California 23rd Senate District which covers portions of Riverside, San Bernardino, and Los Angeles counties.

Senator Ochoa Bogh joined Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) and Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) who were re-elected in a swearing-in ceremony on December 7 in the Senate Chamber at the California State Capitol.

“I am proud to welcome Senator Ochoa Bogh, the first Republican Latina to serve in our caucus. Senator Ochoa Bogh’s service as a businesswoman and educator will help her serve the Inland Empire well. I also congratulate Senator Dahle and Senator Wilk who won their re-election.

“Tens of millions of Californians want to flee the Golden State as a result of how Democrats have run it. Senate Republicans will continue to fight for all Californians including fixing the EDD mess, supporting the freelance economy, protecting our communities, and safeguarding school choice for parents,” said Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield).