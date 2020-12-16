Kaweah Delta set to host Dec. 17 virtual coronavirus town hall for kids

A Press Release from Kaweah Delta

While adults may feel overwhelmed by all the information about COVID-19, many children may feel the opposite. They may not understand why they are attending school remotely or why they need to wear a mask and may be searching for answers.

To help answer those questions for children, Kaweah Delta will partner with Visalia Unified School District at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, on a Kids Town Hall focused on COVID-19. The event’s guest speakers will include VUSD Superintendent Dr. Tamara Ravalin and Keri Noeske, Kaweah Delta’s Chief Nursing Officer.

Students from throughout Tulare County can submit their questions to [email protected] The event will be live-streamed on Kaweah Delta’s social media channels, as well as through an online webinar, and is free. The event is intended for kids, but parents are encouraged to listen in so they can be prepared to discuss these questions/answers with their children.

“Young people have had to bear so much this year, losing out not just on school but from all that goes with it – friends, sports, events, and so much more,” said Deborah Volosin, Director of Kaweah Delta’s Community Engagement Department. “We want to give them a chance to ask questions so they can feel like they have a little more understanding, and a little more control, during this challenging time to be a kid.”

Students can register for the Town Hall at kaweahdelta.org/students, or view the event through Kaweah Delta’s social media pages at facebook.com/kaweahdelta and @kaweahdelta on Instagram.

