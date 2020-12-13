Tulare County Superior Court to Make Additional Operational Adjustments in Response to Regional Stay at Home Orders

A Press Release from Tulare County Superior Court

As an additional response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and Governor’s regional stay at home order that went into effect December 6, 2020, the Superior Court of California, County of Tulare, is taking additional precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the court staff, bench officers and general public. In addition to the measures that went into effect on Monday, December 7th, the Court will further adjust court operations as follows:

Effective immediately, all public service counters will be closed to the public. Appointments are no longer being accepted. Staff remain available during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. for assistance via telephone. Drop-box options are available to facilitate regular court transactions. Payments will be accepted online, by telephone or drop box;

· All court offices will be closed to the public at 1:00 p.m. Phone hours are 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For limited assistance after 1:00 p.m., individuals may contact the Self Help Resource Center at 559-737-5500.

· For individuals requiring in-person service, an outdoor service window is available at the South County Justice Center, located at 300 East Olive Avenue, Porterville, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The court will continue to assess this evolving situation and continue to make further operational adjustments as appropriate. The public should check the court’s website (www.tularesuperiorcourt.ca.gov) for updated information.