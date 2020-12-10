VUSD to Delay the Return of Grade 3 through Grade 6 to In-Person Instruction

A Press Release from VUSD

Since the beginning of the school year, Visalia Unified School District has been asked by state and local health officials to be prepared to adjust school reopening plans based on the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Today, VUSD administration met with leaders of the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency to continue their collaborative work to ensure the District is moving forward with their staggered reopening plans in the safest manner possible. Based on the guidance of Tulare County Health and Human Services leadership, VUSD will delay the return to in-person instruction for third through sixth grade students. There will be no change for students in preschool through second grade who have already begun in-person instruction. Students in preschool through second grade whose parents chose in-person instruction will continue to attend school in person, and all students whose parents chose full distance learning will remain on full distance learning.

Secondary (Middle and High) Schools

VUSD is continuing to work to ensure they are ready to welcome secondary students back to school once they are allowed to do so. At this time, VUSD is not able to return to in-person learning for Grades 7-12 until Tulare County is in the red tier for fourteen consecutive days. Middle and high school student cohorts that began meeting previously will continue to meet.

Meal Distribution

Preschool through second grade students attending class in-person will receive their meals at school.

Students on full distance learning (all grade levels) may pick up their meal packs at any middle or high school every Thursday.