The most fearless editor in Tulare and Kings Counties, Joseph Oldenbourg, passed away suddenly early this morning from an aneurysm. The Valley Voice team is deeply grieving the loss of a true and loyal friend, a passionate warrior, an old soul, and one of the biggest hearts we will ever know. And he could turn a phrase either leaving his readers cheering or screaming.
He was just a great guy.
Joseph will be laid to rest next to his son, Alex, at the Exeter Cemetery next week. Services will be private.
3 thoughts on “Valley Voice editor passes away”
Sad news. My condolences.
His spirit will ride the wire forever. He was a good man and a good friend. I will miss him dearly.
Had it not been for Joseph and the Valley Voice the true picture of what was being done to the Tulare hospital by HCCA would never have come to the attention of most people. His passion for the truth was an inspiration. My deepest condolence to Josephs family and friends. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.