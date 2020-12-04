Valley Voice editor passes away

The most fearless editor in Tulare and Kings Counties, Joseph Oldenbourg, passed away suddenly early this morning from an aneurysm. The Valley Voice team is deeply grieving the loss of a true and loyal friend, a passionate warrior, an old soul, and one of the biggest hearts we will ever know. And he could turn a phrase either leaving his readers cheering or screaming.

He was just a great guy.

Joseph will be laid to rest next to his son, Alex, at the Exeter Cemetery next week. Services will be private.