Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce public update

The Holiday season is upon us bringing in a chill in the air, Christmas carols, “shoppers hustling by with their treasures,” and unfortunately the COVID-19 virus.

TKHCC urges you to protect yourself, your family, and neighbors. We all look forward to all businesses and shops being open again. Meanwhile, wherever possible, shop local and shop small. Together we can open Tulare and Kings counties! So please mask up, wash hands, and keep a safe distance.

In December 2019, we had a full house join us at the Visalia Convention Center for the Business Awards and Installation of Officers Dinner. This year, due to Covid-19, we had to make some major changes. The Installation of Officers will be virtual. This Friday, December 4th, please follow us on Facebook at “Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber” and watch our stream at 6PM. And if you have not already done so, please “like” the page to keep abreast of TKHCC activities.

Additionally, our highly anticipated Annual Auction is going virtual. It has already started and runs through Sunday, December 13 at 8:00PM. Please check our FACEBOOK site or our December Edition of our Newsletter for a direct link. An instructional video on how to use our auction website is also located on FACEBOOK. Our website will continue to be updated with additional items, so make sure to check back constantly! I want to personally thank our great donors! None of our work could be possible without their support.

On behalf of the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber Board of Directors, Ambassadors, and staff, we wish you all a very happy, healthy and safe Holiday Season and hope to see you at our events in 2021!

Feliz Navidad , Happy Hanukkah and a Happy Gurpurab to all!

For questions or additional information please contact the Chamber at 559 734-6020 or email [email protected]