Pop-up Tulare County Library bookmobile will be introduced on December 8

The Tulare County Library will roll out its new bookmobile at the December 8, 2020 meeting of the Board of Supervisors; after a brief presentation, the board will join library representatives outside for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, introducing a new vehicle that will expand library and literacy services to all of Tulare County.

The event will feature a short tour by library staff showing the many things this new service provides. Our program plans to include science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) and makerspace tools including sewing machines, computers, and many traditional library and literacy services.

The event will also introduce the library’s new engagement effort called “Pop Up Tulare County”. Pop Up Tulare County’s goal is to reach more of our community, especially in our rural areas. The Library is already working with the communities of Badger and Traver for bookmobile stops.

To help in this effort, please contact the library at [email protected] if you are interested in receiving more information about being a stop or want to request an outreach event, so representatives can contact you before an official roll-out in 2021. Sites considered must be in Tulare County with adequate parking and space for the bookmobile to maneuver. As the bookmobile is mainly for transportation of our many offerings, space inside a building or an area to set up outside is needed. In addition, the site must be publicly accessible and with public restrooms.

Tulare County Library serves all citizens of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, four book machines, and a literacy center. Call 559 713-2700 or visit libraries for pick up or lobby services, or virtually at www.tularecountylibrary.org.