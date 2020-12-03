Join Fresno Pacific for “Making Spirits Bright,” a drive-through Christmas celebration

Celebrate Christmas with Fresno Pacific University at “Making Spirits Bright” a drive-through Christmas experience Friday and Saturday, December 4 and 5, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. FPU’s main campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, will be full of lights and Christmas decorations and visitors will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas from their vehicle. There will be coffee and hot chocolate, hand-outs for kids and other special surprises, such as:

Music

Amazing Lights Display

Holiday Treats (while supplies last)

Greet FPU President Joseph and First Lady Yvette Jones

Family Friendly

Greetings from Faculty, Students, Alumni and Staff

Donations of canned food items will be accepted for the Sunbird Food Pantry. The event is free, the university asks everyone to RSVP at fpu.edu/makingspiritsbright.

To begin the route, please enter the FPU Main campus from Butler Avenue onto Winery Avenue, then follow Winery to the Hamilton Parking Lot. From there follow the signs.