Big Fresno Fair bringing new drive-thru holiday light show to Fresno Fairgrounds

The Fresno Fairgrounds is transforming into a magical Winter Wonderland this holiday season for the first-ever Big Fresno Fair’s Holiday Fantasy of Lights Show! Attendees will drive through the Fairgrounds and enjoy more than 450 holiday lights displays as they listen to Christmas music, sip on hot cocoa and more. The Fair has partnered with Lightasmic, to bring this holiday light show to the Fresno Fairgrounds Thursday, December 3 through Sunday, January 3; closed Christmas Day. Daily hours are 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; gates open at 4:00 p.m.

“We are extremely excited to bring this holiday event to the Fairgrounds for the community to enjoy,” said Lauri King, Deputy Manager II, The Big Fresno Fair. “With COVID-19 impacting this year’s Hmong New Year Celebration, we shifted to bring this holiday drive-thru to spread some much needed holiday cheer in the safest way possible. These light displays are incredible and will truly transport attendees to a magical winter wonderland. We hope our community is as excited as we are to come out and enjoy it!”

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.FresnoFair.com/HolidayLights or at the Fair’s Box Office located at 1121 S. Chance Ave. Monday – Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 per vehicle Monday – Thursday and $25 Friday – Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, but the cost increases by $5 so be sure to get yours in advance.

There will be a special treat for attendees Friday – Sunday, as Santa will be out there waving to guests as they drive through. At the Holiday Fantasy of Lights Show, there will be an area to drive up and purchase tasty treats, hot cocoa and more before starting your drive-thru holiday adventure. For a complete list of treats, including menu pricing, go to www.FresnoFair.com/HolidayLights.

Want to save on tickets? Then head to any Central California Blood Center or mobile drive from November 30 through January 1, and you’ll get a $5 off voucher good for a Holiday Fantasy of Lights Show ticket for Monday – Thursday. Not only can you save money, but you can save up to three lives with your donation and the Central California Blood Center is in dire need of blood this holiday season! To find out where to donate, go to www.donateblood.org.

The Central California Blood Center provides blood and services to patients who receive care at 30 hospitals and their network of facilities in Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Kings and Mariposa Counties. 5,000 to 6,000 pints of blood must be collected per month to meet the needs of patients in our Central Valley community. Stay connected with the Central California Blood Center on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Donating blood is safe and essential. The Central California Blood Center is taking all the precautions required to guarantee the safety of blood donors and staff.