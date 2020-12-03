32nd annual Festival of Trees raises more than $30,000 in community donations

Signaling the start of the “season of giving,” the Tulare community helped raise more than $30,000 to benefit the Adventist Health Tulare medical center during the 32nd annual Festival of Trees, announced the Tulare Hospital Foundation.

To accommodate safety precautions during the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation Board of Trustees opted to hold the fundraising event virtually through Zoom, Facebook and YouTube on November 17, 2020. This enabled registered individuals to watch a live feed of the event and participate in online bidding from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Participants had access to an online silent auction a week before the event that netted approximately $5,000. The main live auction event featured 4 beautifully decorated Christmas Trees and two 4.5’ metal nutcrackers. Two lucky winners were recipients of equally decorated trees with their $20 raffle ticket purchased in advance of the event.

World Champion Auctioneer David Macedo and Master of Ceremonies Scot Hillman facilitated the online bidding, which culminated in all items being auctioned. Proceeds from the silent and live auctions totaled more than $30,000, which will support the healthcare needs of Adventist Health Tulare patients.

Additionally, select sponsors were treated to a catered at-home dinner and holiday centerpiece, courtesy of the Trustees and Friends of the Foundation. The Tulare Hospital Foundation would like to extend a sincere thank you to all sponsors of the 32nd annual Festival of Trees:

Host Sponsor – Rick Albert, R.N.

Holiday Sponsors – Altura Centers for Health, Barnes Memorial, Central Valley Meat Company, Clarklind Farms, Greg Watte Farms, JD Heiskell & Co., LifeStar Ambulance, South Valley Vascular

Additional information about the Tulare Hospital Foundation, as well as ways to give, may be found online at www.AdventistHealth.org/Tulare.

Tulare Hospital Foundation is a 501c3 Charitable Foundation located in Tulare, California. The Foundation was created in 1987 to support Tulare’s local hospital and the community it serves. Mission: The Tulare Hospital Foundation secures Philanthropic support for Tulare’s Hospital, enhancing medical services, healing comfort, and high quality care to the people it serves. I’s vision is to be the charity of choice for the greater Tulare region, acting as ambassadors for Tulare’s hospital inspiring trust, and confidence among its constituents.