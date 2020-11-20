Over $1m in grants secured for Kings River improvements

Monday, Assemblymember Salas (D-Bakersfield) applauded the awarding of $1,165,644 in grants for the Kings River Conservation District Channel Improvement Project.

The California Department of Conservation (DOC) distributed this funding in first-of-their-kind grants for watershed restoration and conservation projects on the Kings River.“It is exciting to see new funding come to Kings County water projects to help improve flood protection and water flow,” said Assemblymember Salas. “I am looking forward to the many benefits these grants will have on our agricultural community, as well as our neighborhoods who will receive improved clean water deliveries.”

The Kings River Conservation District, along with their co-applicant the Corcoran-based Tulare Lake RCD, received this grant to help remove invasive species and debris from the levees and riverbank along the Kings River, as well as improving water flow, strengthening flood protection for farms,increasing carbon capturing, and improving the delivery of clean water to downstream users.

Funding for the grants came from Proposition 68, the Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018. DOC will have approximately $6.5 million available for additional grants in 2021.More information about the grants can be found ​here.