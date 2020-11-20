Jehovah’s Witnesses initiate global campaign

Throughout November 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide will distribute the issue of the Watchtower magazine entitled “What Is God’s Kingdom?” The answer to that question has captivated the attention of people from many different faiths for centuries.

In Fresno, Visalia, Tulare, and surrounding valley cities, over 10,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses will be making phone calls and writing letters to residents, businesses, and government officials as part of this worldwide campaign. Witnesses from the valley’s English, Spanish, as well as Portuguese, Punjabi, Mandarin, Hmong, and American Sign Language congregations will be making a special effort to reach those in their language groups. Efforts will also be made to reach inmates in local prisons with the Kingdom message.

The campaign will proceed using methods in accordance with local health protocols. This may include distributing the magazine and making visits via electronic means.

Many people pray for God’s Kingdom to come. But they often wonder what that Kingdom is, when it will come, and what it will do. This magazine explains how the answers to these questions can readily be found in the Bible. We are confident that the Bible’s promises about God’s Kingdom will bring readers comfort and hope for a world free of pain and suffering.

An electronic copy in over 300 languages is available on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, jw.org. (Look under LIBRARY > MAGAZINES.)

Jeff Gregory

Media Host