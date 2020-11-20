Fresno Pacific’s “A Festival of Lessons and Carols” will stream to homes

An old favorite will go virtual as Fresno Pacific University presents “God So Loved the World—A Festival of Lessons and Carols,” the annual program of Scripture passages and seasonal carols woven together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Due to COVID-19, people will be able to enjoy this year’s event free in the comfort of their own homes.

“Lessons & Carols” tells the story of the promise of the Messiah and the birth of Jesus in nine lessons beginning with Genesis and including the prophetic books of the Bible and the Gospels. The program is based on a Church of England service first performed in 1918 at King’s College, Cambridge University.

The presentation will be available for viewing November 27-December 27, 2002, and feature eight FPU music ensembles performing a wide range of historic and contemporary music, from traditional Christmas carols to a newly commissioned choral work by Walter Saul, D.M.A., emeritus music professor at FPU. Register for free tickets at lessonsandcarols2020.eventbrite.com

The ensembles will be:

Chamber Winds

Concert Choir

Men’s Chorus

Women’s Chorale

Crosswind

Pacific Bronze Handbells

Pacific Brass

Symphonic Band

FPU faculty making the event possible are: Jeffrey Wilson, D.M.A., director of choral activities; Christine Keenan, M.A., director of bands and the music program; Matthew Horton, M.A., piano; Scott Horton, M.A., organ; Christa Pehl Evans, Ph.D., Chamber Winds director; Melita Mudri-Zubacz, M.A., M.M., Crosswind director; Patrica Cota, M.A., Pacific Bronze director; and Nathan Sobieralski, D.M.A., Pacific Brass director. Vincent Keenan will be technical director.