Fresno airport cautions public on imposter scam

Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) has been advised of a Family Emergency Imposter Scam involving scammers posing as a relative or friend contacting individuals by telephone urging them to wire money immediately to authorize their release from Airport custody.

FAT airport personnel, FAT federal or airline partners do not detain travelers in exchange for wire transfer funds.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the goal of Family Emergency Imposter Scams is to trick people into sending money before they realize it is a scam. To make the story seem legitimate, another individual may join the call claiming to be an authority figure such as a lawyer or other official.

If someone calls or sends a message claiming to be a relative or friend in need of money to help their situation, the Federal Trade Commission advises:

Resist the urge to act immediately, no matter how dramatic the story is.

Verify the person’s identity by asking questions that a stranger could not possibly answer.

Call a phone number for the family member or friend that is known to be genuine.

Check the story out with someone else in the family or circle of friends, even if told to keep it a secret.

Do not wire money — or send a check or money order by overnight delivery or courier.

Report possible fraud at ftc.gov/complaint or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357).

Report possible fraud to local law enforcement authorities.