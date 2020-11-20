Bank of the Sierra awards $39k to local nonprofits through third quarter of 2020

Bank of the Sierra announced today that $39,000 was given to 11 nonprofits in the Central Valley during the third quarter. The Bank will continue to prioritize funding to nonprofit organizations that are fighting or have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through its Sierra Grant Program. Bank of the Sierra awards $1,000-$5,000 grants to 15-25 nonprofit organizations each quarter as part of the program. Overall in the third quarter, the Bank awarded a total of $54,500 to nonprofits in the eight counties it serves.

St. Anne’s Food Bank serves the Tulare County communities of Porterville, Lindsay, Terra Bella, Strathmore, and Springville. The volunteer-run organization has seen a substantial increase in families in need of food due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now serving around 700 to 800 families each month. A Sierra Grant will go towards the purchase of a large, three-door refrigerator to store more perishable food due to increased demand.

Hands in the Community aids children, families, people with disabilities, at-risk youth, and elderly people in need throughout Tulare, Kings, and Fresno counties. The organization is concerned about losing funding from businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The costs of over 50 projects, including new ramps and modified entryways and bathrooms for people with disabilities, house repairs and improvements, and upgraded computer equipment will be partially offset with a Sierra Grant.

Bags4Kids provides comfort bags filled with books, teddy bears, school supplies, clothes, blankets, and more to Kern and Los Angeles County low-income families and foster children who have recently become displaced from their homes. The nonprofit plans to donate bags to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A Sierra Grant will help pay for the supplies and items used to fill the comfort bags.

“Our Sierra Grant Program is here to help the wonderful community nonprofits that are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic,” said Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra President and Chief Executive Officer. “We strongly encourage our local nonprofits to apply for a Sierra Grant if theyhave been impacted by COVID-19.”