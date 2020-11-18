The Great American Smokeout, a Day to Quit Smoking and get Involved in Central Valley Tobacco Prevention Effort

November 19th is the American Cancer Society’s 45th Annual Great American Smokeout, a day for people who use tobacco to create a plan to quit. No matter what age or how long they have smoked, quitting can help them live longer and be healthier.

It’s hard to stop smoking but tobacco users are not alone in this battle. The American Cancer Society can help people find quit-smoking programs and resources that can increase anyone’s chances of quitting successfully. To learn about the available tools to help people quit, visit cancer.org/smokeout or for assistance with quitting call the California Smokers’ Helpline 1-800-662-8887.

In the Central Valley (Mariposa, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Tulare and Kings Counties), the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) is implementing the Voices Inspiring Valley Action (VIVA) project to empower individuals to engage in their cities to develop smoke-free policies in attached housing, local community colleges and vocational schools, as well as health care facilities. In addition to protecting people from the health hazards of secondhand smoke, research shows smoke-free laws also help motivate and help tobacco users quit and prevent youth from using tobacco.

ACS CAN and the VIVA project are looking for more local community agencies and residents to use their voice and engage in health-related policy efforts. To learn about the VIVA project and engagement opportunities, contact [email protected].

Shanil Kumar

Volunteer, Voices Inspiring Valley Action (VIVA) project, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)

Fresno, CA